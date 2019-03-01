When Broadsheet visits Scout bar in the lead up to its opening, we find the bar-in-progress is missing the door which will open to the steep flight of stairs that leads to the top floor of The Dolphin Hotel. It’s since been installed and has a keypad where punters enter a code sent to them when they book (the bar downstairs will tell walk-ins what it is). But this little bit of drama doesn’t have a patch on the magic going on behind the bar. Scout is from the creative mind of Matt Whiley, whose Scout bar in London currently ranks at number 28 on the World’s Best Bars list. Whiley is known for a mad-scientist approach to drinks; Scout London’s basement is a lab, and he’s also installed one in The Dolphin, though, “it’s not as big as the one we’ve got in London”, he tells Broadsheet. “We’ll try and move into a bigger space once we figure out [how to] steal some space from Maurice [Terzini, The Dolphin’s owner].” His lab is serious stuff. It’s stocked with the sort of equipment usually used by those in lab coats with “Dr” before their names: there’s a centrifuge “to separate solids out of liquids”, and an evaporator Whiley uses for distillation, which he says leads to a fresher, cleaner flavour. For example, he ferments bananas, watermelon and citrus to make wine, and distils peaches to make gin.

Whiley’s been teaching himself how to use these machines since 2011 – “it’s easier now to look stuff up online than it was back then”. But that’s not to say a visit to Scout will be akin to a science lesson. “We do the science-y stuff and want people to have fun and enjoy it,” he says. “If someone’s interested, we’ll geek out with them for as long as they want, but we focus on people having a good time.” Despite the geekery, Whiley’s attention is on the ingredients he uses to make his drinks, not the fancy gear. “We always start with an ingredient because we’re a produce-led cocktail bar, rather than spirit-focused,” he says. “We generally use vodka for distillation because it’s a neutral spirit. We start with the produce, analyse the flavour profile and then do research … and go back from there. We look at the compounds in the produce and try to match the compounds.” At Scout Sydney, those ingredients include native wax leaf foraged in Marrickville, pepper berry, lemon myrtle and geranium, which he uses to perfume drinks. But don’t go thinking it’s tokenistic.