Whenever you pick up a bottle of wine, you probably don’t put much thought into how or why it arrived on the shelf. You don’t see the wine sales reps shuttling between bottle shops and restaurants, cold calling retailers, jostling for floor space, hustling new products, meeting targets. Australia has more than 2000 wineries and a huge number of imports, and that’s not to mention the spirits and beer producers filling our glasses too. There’s so much noise in the market that small producers – many family owned and producing in tiny amounts – often can’t get their wine out of the vineyard and into your mouth. That means you, the drinker, are probably missing out on some cracking Australian wines. Enter Ootra. It’s a business-to-business sales app that links smaller producers to retailers and offers drinkers a broader (and hopefully more interesting) selection of wines. With plans to launch later this month, founder Richard van Ruth intends to make the selling and buying process more streamlined for both sides. After researching the industry and polling both winemakers and retailers, he found the sheer volume of sales calls was the most pressing problem for many businesses. “The one very clear thing from all of the hospitality professionals I spoke to was they simply can’t cope with the number of reps coming in to try and sell them wine. It’s just chaos,” he says. “What I’m doing will, I hope, really shake up wine distribution in a wholesale sense.”

For wine producers, Ootra is not unlike Airbnb; it allows them to create an account to showcase their portfolio and availability. For retailers it could be Spotify-esque, matching individual stores to particular wines from a vast database. While machine learning will tailor the booze selection to each retailer, Ootra is also employing a pool of anonymous sommeliers and winemakers to create “playlists” of their favourites to help with the discovery process. “Crucially, when [retailers] go into the discovery section of Ootra, all of the content there will be curated to them on the basis of their individual account profile attributes and search history,” van Ruth says. Van Ruth has been in the wine industry in sales for more than 15 years, including six as general manager at Primo Estate Winery. He says the only real change in the wine-sales model for centuries has been using cars instead of horse and buggy for sales calls.

