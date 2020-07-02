Remember dinner parties? Everyone brought a bottle – favourites, new discoveries, ones with nice labels – and you’d explore them over a meal together. As restrictions ease, we’ll be back there soon, and online wine playground Sometimes Always is here to keep you stocked-up. Pre-global pandemic, Alpha Box & Dice owner Dylan Fairweather spent time “travelling the world and drinking cool wine”. He always wanted to bring a little of that home, in one place: “Somewhere you can buy wine from all these weird and wonderful places.” If lockdown has taught us anything, it’s the value of variety – and home delivery. Fairweather’s new project, Sometimes Always, is here with both. “We have wines from all across Europe, new stuff coming in from Japan [and] all around Australia,” Fairweather says. “Everything from The Barossa to Gundagai is on the list.

“We’re in an age of drinking at home again. Trying and experimenting, that’s what we’re all about.” The online wine market is exploding. Once a binary of hip, premium wine at the top end, and the discount wine clubs our dads subscribe to at the other, Sometimes Always is a part of a growing movement that proves there’s a middle market for quality, smashable varieties too. It’s “Bringing all the different schools of thought together,” Fairweather says. Bottles start from just $18 with Quealy Winemakers’ 2019 Fionula Pinot Grigio, from the Murray Darling Region (“focused on freshness rather than opulence”) and meander through all price points up to Frank Cornelisson’s 2017 Magma Nerello Mascalese; a “Godly” old-vine organic red from Sicily ($495). Aussie favourites include BK Wines, Dr Edge, Dilworth & Allain, Gentle Folk and Alpha Box & Dice, naturally, among hundreds more.