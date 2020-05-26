The hardest part about getting a knitting project off the ground is, firstly, knowing how to knit (especially if you’re left-handed and your mum would really prefer that, like her, you were right-handed for this lesson). Second-hardest is finding a pattern that isn’t heinous – one that results in an end product that you’d actually like to wear and doesn’t need altering. This conundrum, mixed with the realisation that it really shouldn’t be that hard to find a nice, normal sweater pattern, is why Megan Elizabeth founded Bellish. “It takes so long to write a knitting pattern, even the most modern ones are two or three years out of date. It’s hard to find one that feels like it’s current season,” Elizabeth says.

"Technology’s at a point where that can be free and readily available to everyone. So rather than spending countless hours finding a pattern and knit it with confidence, you can have this personalised experience.” The app has been downloaded 55,000 times since it launched in February. Bellish is the app equivalent of someone patiently explaining how to knit, purl, knit, purl a sweater, while also providing the customised sweater (or beanie) pattern.