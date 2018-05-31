Vinteloper winemaker David Bowley has won Pinot Palooza twice in the last four years (and finished second the other two). He's taken the Urban Winery Project (a pop-up working micro-winery) to Melbourne, Sydney and even Singapore. Since launching the business 10 years ago, he's developed into one of the Adelaide Hills' most respected small batch winemakers and yet when he appears at events, he says there's one question he gets asked more than any other. “It doesn't matter what your reputation or history is, the number one question people ask when they meet you at a wine show is, 'Where are your vineyards – where are you based?'” So for the last three years Bowley has been scouring the hills for a suitable place to call home, a quest he describes as “a needle in a haystack scenario ... Vineyards have got so many different aspects that make them unique, and it had to be right.”

What he eventually found was an idyllic property, three kilometres out of Lobethal, in Cudlee Creek. When he shows Broadsheet around, rosellas flit between vines that still bear a crown of golden leaves as cows graze peacefully on a lower paddock. The rolling hills beyond are covered in trees ablaze with autumn colouring stretching out in every direction. “It's probably bigger than I was comfortable with,” he admits – there are 30 acres of vines on the property, meaning that he'll have to sell to other winemakers – but as he gestures out to the view, it's easy to see why he fell in love with the place. Those vines are split between pinot noir, pinot gris, shiraz and sauvignon blanc, the latter of which doesn't currently feature in any of Vinteloper's wines. “I have been making it the last couple of years,” Bowley reveals, “but I haven't released it yet. It's just a small amount and not the typical Adelaide Hills style – it's a smoky fumé style, skinsy but not crazy skinsy, and I'm just experimenting with that.”

STAY IN THE KNOW Get our pick of the best news, features and events delivered twice a week